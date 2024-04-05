Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 695,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,217.3 days.
Coloplast A/S Stock Performance
Shares of CLPBF stock opened at $130.91 on Friday. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $99.78 and a twelve month high of $145.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.02.
About Coloplast A/S
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coloplast A/S
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.