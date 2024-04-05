Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 695,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,217.3 days.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

Shares of CLPBF stock opened at $130.91 on Friday. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $99.78 and a twelve month high of $145.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.02.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

