Comerica’s (CMA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a $59.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $66.00.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Argus cut shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.02.

Shares of CMA opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $57.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 44.10%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Comerica by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

