Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIX. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock opened at $312.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.59 and a 200-day moving average of $219.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $127.09 and a 12 month high of $335.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.