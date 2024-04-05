Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Declares Dividend of $0.26

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2575 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Commerzbank’s previous dividend of $0.14.

OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.13. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

