Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Declares Dividend of $0.26

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2575 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Commerzbank’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Commerzbank Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.13. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $14.65.
Commerzbank Company Profile
