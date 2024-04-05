Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $7.80 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

