Comparing Astrana Health (ASTH) and Its Rivals

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Astrana Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Astrana Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 4.49% 11.52% 6.67% Astrana Health Competitors -70.15% -113.91% -19.78%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Astrana Health has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Astrana Health and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 1 1 0 2.50 Astrana Health Competitors 68 546 1362 58 2.69

Astrana Health presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.55%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 21.73%. Given Astrana Health’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Astrana Health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astrana Health and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $1.39 billion $60.72 million 31.36 Astrana Health Competitors $1.78 billion $119.66 million 11.02

Astrana Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Astrana Health. Astrana Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Astrana Health competitors beat Astrana Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

