Comparing Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) & QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY)

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) and QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Conifer and QBE Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer -4.08% -60.44% -3.53% QBE Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conifer and QBE Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer $98.76 million 0.13 -$10.68 million ($0.36) -3.03 QBE Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.31) -38.39

Institutional and Insider Ownership

QBE Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conifer. QBE Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conifer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

34.9% of Conifer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of QBE Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 70.7% of Conifer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Conifer and QBE Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer 1 0 0 0 1.00 QBE Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conifer currently has a consensus target price of $0.61, indicating a potential downside of 44.04%. Given Conifer’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Conifer is more favorable than QBE Insurance Group.

Summary

Conifer beats QBE Insurance Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, including companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as low- value dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wholesale agency services comprising commercial and personal lines insurance products for its insurance company subsidiaries, as well as third party insurers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 4,900 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions. The company also manages Lloyd's syndicates, as well as provides investment management services. QBE Insurance Group Limited was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

