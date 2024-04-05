Comparing Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) & Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and Kyndryl, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plum Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Kyndryl 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kyndryl has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.20%. Given Kyndryl’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

25.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Kyndryl shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyndryl has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plum Acquisition Corp. I and Kyndryl’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Kyndryl $17.03 billion 0.29 -$1.38 billion ($4.53) -4.75

Plum Acquisition Corp. I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl.

Profitability

This table compares Plum Acquisition Corp. I and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A -17.83% -0.07% Kyndryl -6.27% -7.39% -0.87%

Summary

Kyndryl beats Plum Acquisition Corp. I on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Plum Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California. Plum Acquisition Corp. I operates as a subsidiary of Plum Partners, LLC.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, communications, retail and travel, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

