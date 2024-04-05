Compass Group (LON:CPG) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,331.00

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,331 ($29.26) and last traded at GBX 2,253 ($28.28), with a volume of 3742549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,323 ($29.16).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.64) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,371 ($29.76).

Compass Group Price Performance

Compass Group Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The stock has a market cap of £37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,961.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,196.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,122.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 28.10 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,733.33%.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

