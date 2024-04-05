Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Trading Down 2.7%

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.27. 19,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 718,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMP. Loop Capital cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -41.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,440,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,972,000 after purchasing an additional 44,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,352,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,333,000 after purchasing an additional 637,883 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

