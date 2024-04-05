COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Major Shareholder Sells $230,720.00 in Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $230,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,010,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,933,219.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

George Jay Goldsmith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, George Jay Goldsmith sold 15,740 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $166,529.20.

On Monday, January 22nd, George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $215,012.50.

On Friday, January 19th, George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $161,437.95.

CMPS opened at $9.80 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $606.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.16). On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after buying an additional 186,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at about $11,899,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CMPS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

