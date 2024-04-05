Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Conagra Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.650 EPS.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.34. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 496.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

