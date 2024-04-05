Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ED. Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ED opened at $90.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

