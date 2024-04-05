ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $294.00

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 294 ($3.69) and last traded at GBX 291.40 ($3.66), with a volume of 160660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 293.40 ($3.68).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.77) to GBX 323 ($4.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 310 ($3.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 307.17 ($3.86).

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

ConvaTec Group Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53. The company has a market cap of £5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5,784.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 261.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 237.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

