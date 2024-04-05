Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Core & Main Stock Performance

CNM stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $868,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,912.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $868,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $247,912.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,334,043 shares of company stock worth $1,836,262,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,417,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,588 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Core & Main by 486.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 290,792 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 20,185.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 184,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 183,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

