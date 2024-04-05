Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Sells 400,000 Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,895,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,291.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cormorant Asset Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 509,091 shares of Immuneering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $1,893,818.52.

Immuneering Price Performance

Shares of IMRX opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.89. Immuneering Co. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immuneering Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMRX shares. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Immuneering presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Immuneering by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 29,963 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 26,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Immuneering by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in Immuneering in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering



Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

