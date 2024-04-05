Corrigan Financial Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $515.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $509.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.77.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.