CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,877,000 after acquiring an additional 200,183 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,308,000 after purchasing an additional 662,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,091 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.45. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $100.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.70.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

