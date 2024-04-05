Coston McIsaac & Partners Purchases 73 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $357.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $323.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $386.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

