Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTRA. Raymond James raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.69.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.36 on Thursday. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.21.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $11,485,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,261,000 after purchasing an additional 296,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

