Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COUR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $971,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at $49,583,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $971,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at $49,583,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 614,802 shares of company stock worth $10,363,354 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coursera during the second quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Coursera during the third quarter valued at $38,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of COUR stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. Coursera has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. Analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Articles

