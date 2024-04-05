Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.10.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on COUR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.
View Our Latest Report on COUR
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coursera during the second quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Coursera during the third quarter valued at $38,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Coursera Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of COUR stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. Coursera has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.48.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. Analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coursera
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.