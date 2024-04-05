CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $2.38 on Thursday. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

