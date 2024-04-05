Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Short Interest Up 5.6% in March

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 575,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $65.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.45. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $62.69 and a one year high of $121.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 138.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

