Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Credito Emiliano Price Performance
Shares of CDEFF opened at C$8.90 on Friday. Credito Emiliano has a fifty-two week low of C$8.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.55.
Credito Emiliano Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Credito Emiliano
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Credito Emiliano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credito Emiliano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.