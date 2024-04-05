Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Price Performance

Shares of CDEFF opened at C$8.90 on Friday. Credito Emiliano has a fifty-two week low of C$8.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.55.

Credito Emiliano Company Profile

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

