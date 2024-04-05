Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.05, but opened at $21.57. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 68,385 shares traded.

Specifically, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,088,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,953,699.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,708,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,605,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $190,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,088,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,953,699.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,030,502 shares of company stock valued at $43,475,923 over the last ninety days. 23.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRDO shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.09 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,705,000 after buying an additional 2,993,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,931,000 after buying an additional 1,299,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after buying an additional 144,438 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

