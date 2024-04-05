Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.77

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 1545234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $1.78 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Cronos Group Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 21,218.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

