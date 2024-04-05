CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere Sells 64,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares in the company, valued at $97,003,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CRWD stock opened at $309.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.99. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 858.88, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,144,000 after buying an additional 255,625 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

