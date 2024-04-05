CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.02

Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.02 and traded as high as $19.97. CSP shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 66,268 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

CSP Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $177.50 million, a PE ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.24.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 8.76%.

CSP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $34,852.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,335,366 shares in the company, valued at $23,989,850.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,400. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CSP during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSP during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CSP by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CSP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

