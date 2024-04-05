Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 349.44% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 244,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 513.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 289,792 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 31.7% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 97,124 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 114.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.
