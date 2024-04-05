Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 349.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $86.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.02. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 244,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 513.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 289,792 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 31.7% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 97,124 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 114.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

