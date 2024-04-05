Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 55,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 473,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Separately, TheStreet raised Custom Truck One Source from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $521.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.69 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after buying an additional 180,652 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,505,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 70,411 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 156,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,251,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,156,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 185,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

