CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVV opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $39.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CVD Equipment by 49.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVD Equipment by 38.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVD Equipment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

