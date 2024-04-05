CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of CyberArk Software worth $11,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 250.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CYBR. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.54.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $256.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.40. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

