Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $79.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CYTK

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $425,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,688.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $425,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,688.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,015.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,778 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.