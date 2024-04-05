D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $186.00 Price Target at Barclays

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $166.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.71.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $156.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.40. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 53.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after buying an additional 591,787 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $726,454,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.