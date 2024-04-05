Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Director Michael J. Griffith Sells 5,203 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

PLAY opened at $65.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.52. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,766,000 after buying an additional 2,792,780 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,730,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,510,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after acquiring an additional 857,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,536,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

