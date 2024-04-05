Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 4.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

PLAY stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,527 shares of company stock worth $3,554,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

