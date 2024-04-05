Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $75.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PLAY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.21.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.40.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,258. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.