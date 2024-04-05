DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VB stock opened at $221.87 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

