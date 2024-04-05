DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 95 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.76.

ECL opened at $224.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $231.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

