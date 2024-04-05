Dell Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 139,493 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 454% compared to the average daily volume of 25,200 call options.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,558,306 shares of company stock worth $956,098,061. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after acquiring an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after buying an additional 197,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after buying an additional 3,499,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $127.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average is $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $136.16.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

