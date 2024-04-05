Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target to $15.00

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROIV. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of ROIV opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 27.79, a current ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3,624.14%. The firm had revenue of $37.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

