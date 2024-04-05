DevEx Resources Limited (ASX:DEV) Insider Timothy Goyder Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

DevEx Resources Limited (ASX:DEV – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Goyder purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$285,000.00 ($185,064.94).
DevEx Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 15.13, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
DevEx Resources Company Profile
