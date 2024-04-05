DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $161.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM opened at $133.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.21. DexCom has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,259 shares of company stock worth $24,388,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Capital World Investors raised its position in DexCom by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in DexCom by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DexCom by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,499,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $682,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,933 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

