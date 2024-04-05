Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Travis D. Stice Sells 30,000 Shares

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $201.05 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $203.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.44.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.11.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

