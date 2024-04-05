Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Stock Price Down 3%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $49.15. 1,340,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,481,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.68.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 213,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

