Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of DIV stock opened at C$2.88 on Friday. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$2.35 and a 52-week high of C$3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77. The stock has a market cap of C$473.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.70.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 56.15%. The company had revenue of C$16.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1801242 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$3.40 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

