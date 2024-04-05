Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $144.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.80.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $129.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.86. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.