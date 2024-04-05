Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Dollarama Trading Up 10.0 %

Dollarama stock opened at C$110.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$102.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$98.62. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$80.81 and a 52 week high of C$110.93. The stock has a market cap of C$31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOL shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Dollarama from C$108.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$102.36.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.