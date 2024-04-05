Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Donaldson worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCI. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 792.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $221,243.43. Following the transaction, the president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $74.13 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

