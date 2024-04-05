DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 40,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.35.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $357.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $354.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.26 and its 200 day moving average is $336.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.